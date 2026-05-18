Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Rays On May 18

Alonso is hitting for a .215 BA, .300 OBP and .412 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 27 runs. In 200 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Shane McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.27 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.