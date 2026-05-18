Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Rays On May 18
Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Monday, May 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Alonso has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Alonso is hitting for a .215 BA, .300 OBP and .412 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 27 runs. In 200 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Nationals.
Shane McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.27 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.