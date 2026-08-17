Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Rays On Aug. 17

Alonso is hitting for a .266 BA, .361 OBP and .490 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .851, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 76 runs. In 538 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 80 runs (7th in MLB). He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (1 for 1 with a double and two RBIs) in his previous game against the Rays.

Shane McClanahan will try for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rays, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.09 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.

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