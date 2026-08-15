Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Rays On Aug. 15

Alonso is hitting for a .260 BA, .353 OBP and .479 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .833, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 74 runs. In 529 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 77 runs (9th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Rays.

Ian Seymour (9-3 with a 4.08 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.