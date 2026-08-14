Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Rays On Aug. 14

Alonso is hitting for a .259 BA, .353 OBP and .480 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .833 and he has scored 74 runs. In 524 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 77 runs (8th in MLB). He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) in his most recent game against the Twins.

Steven Matz (5-4) takes the mound for the Rays in his 11th start of the season. He has a 5.46 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.

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