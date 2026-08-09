Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Rangers On Aug. 9

Alonso is hitting for a .247 BA, .340 OBP and .454 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 68 runs. In 506 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs and driven in 71 runs (14th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker (4-8) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.08 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.

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