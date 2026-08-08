Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On Rangers On Aug. 8

Alonso is hitting for a .247 BA, .341 OBP and .454 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 68 runs. In 502 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs and driven in 71 runs (14th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom (7-7) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.96 ERA in 113 2/3 innings pitched, with 135 strikeouts.

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