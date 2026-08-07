Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Rangers On Aug. 7

Alonso is hitting for a .249 BA, .343 OBP and .458 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 68 runs. In 498 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs and driven in 71 runs (12th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Nathan Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched.

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