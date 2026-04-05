Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Pirates On April 5

Alonso is hitting for a .226 BA, .314 OBP and .323 SLG with a 34.3% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .637 and he has scored three runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

The Pirates are sending Braxton Ashcraft (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.

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