Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Pirates On April 4

Alonso is hitting for a .259 BA, .355 OBP and .370 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored three runs. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Carmen Mlodzinski (0-0) starts for the Pirates, his second this season.

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