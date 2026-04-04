Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Pirates On April 4
Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Saturday, April 4 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Alonso has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Alonso is hitting for a .259 BA, .355 OBP and .370 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored three runs. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.
Carmen Mlodzinski (0-0) starts for the Pirates, his second this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.