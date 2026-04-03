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Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles

Pete Alonso

Baltimore Orioles • #25 1B

Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Pirates On April 3

Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Friday, April 3 at 4:12 p.m. ET. Alonso has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Alonso is hitting for a .304 BA, .385 OBP and .435 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored three runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Mitch Keller (0-0) starts for the Pirates, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Alonso

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