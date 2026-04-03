Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Pirates On April 3

Alonso is hitting for a .304 BA, .385 OBP and .435 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored three runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Mitch Keller (0-0) starts for the Pirates, his second this season.

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