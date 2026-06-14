Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Padres On June 14

Alonso is hitting for a .252 BA, .333 OBP and .474 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 44 runs. In 312 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 48 runs (11th in MLB). He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (3 for 5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Padres.

The Padres will send Walker Buehler (3-3) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.33 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.

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