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Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles

Pete Alonso

Baltimore Orioles • #25 1B

Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Padres On June 13

Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles will face the San Diego Padres at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, June 13 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Alonso has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Alonso is hitting for a .245 BA, .329 OBP and .457 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 43 runs. In 307 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 46 runs (12th in MLB). In his most recent game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (1 for 1 with two RBIs) against the Padres.

Randy Vasquez makes the start for the Padres, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Alonso

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