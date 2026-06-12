Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Padres On June 12

Alonso is hitting for a .243 BA, .320 OBP and .455 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored 42 runs. In 303 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 44 runs (15th in MLB). In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Griffin Canning (0-4) takes the mound for the Padres in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 6.34 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.

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