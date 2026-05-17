Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On Nationals On May 17

Alonso is hitting for a .220 BA, .308 OBP and .422 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 27 runs. In 195 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.00 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

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