Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Nationals On May 16

Alonso is hitting for a .213 BA, .304 OBP and .414 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 27 runs. In 191 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli (1-2) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.02 ERA in 40 1/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.

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