Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Nationals On May 15

Alonso is hitting for a .218 BA, .310 OBP and .424 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 27 runs. In 187 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Yankees.

The Nationals will send Zack Littell (1-4) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.94 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.

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