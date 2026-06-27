Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On Nationals On June 27

Alonso is hitting for a .252 BA, .343 OBP and .471 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 51 runs. In 359 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 55 runs (8th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Foster Griffin (8-2) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 3.15 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 91 1/3 innings pitched.

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