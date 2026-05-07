Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Marlins On May 7

Alonso is hitting for a .225 BA, .331 OBP and .449 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 26 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer (2-0 with a 2.68 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his eighth of the season.

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