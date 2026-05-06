Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Marlins On May 6

Alonso is hitting for a .226 BA, .335 OBP and .436 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 25 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs) against the Marlins.

Eury Perez (2-3) takes the mound for the Marlins in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.46 ERA in 36 1/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

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