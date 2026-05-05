FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles

Pete Alonso

Baltimore Orioles • #25 1B

Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On Marlins On May 5

Pete Alonso and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, May 5 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Alonso has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Alonso is hitting for a .215 BA, .320 OBP and .415 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 21 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Sandy Alcantara (3-2 with a 3.04 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Alonso

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Baltimore OriolesRecent Baltimore Orioles Player News

View All Baltimore Orioles Player News