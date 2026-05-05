Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On Marlins On May 5

Alonso is hitting for a .215 BA, .320 OBP and .415 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 21 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Sandy Alcantara (3-2 with a 3.04 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his eighth of the season.

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