Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Mariners On June 9

Alonso is hitting for a .239 BA, .318 OBP and .439 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .758 and he has scored 38 runs. In 289 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 41 runs (19th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

The Mariners are sending Logan Gilbert (4-4) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.

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