Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Mariners On June 18

Alonso is hitting for a .251 BA, .336 OBP and .466 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .803 and he has scored 45 runs. In 324 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 48 runs (14th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.28 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

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