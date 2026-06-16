Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Mariners On June 16

Alonso is hitting for a .253 BA, .335 OBP and .473 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 44 runs. In 316 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 48 runs (11th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Logan Gilbert (4-4) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.62 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.

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