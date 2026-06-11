Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Mariners On June 11

Alonso is hitting for a .242 BA, .321 OBP and .447 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 41 runs. In 299 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 42 runs (20th in MLB). In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and an RBI) against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo (5-4) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.74 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.

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