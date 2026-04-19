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Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles

Pete Alonso

Baltimore Orioles • #25 1B

Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Guardians On April 19

Pete Alonso and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Sunday, April 19 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Alonso has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Alonso is hitting for a .205 BA, .326 OBP and .346 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .672 and he has scored 10 runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his fifth start of the season. He has a 2.61 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Alonso

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