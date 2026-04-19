Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Guardians On April 19

Alonso is hitting for a .205 BA, .326 OBP and .346 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .672 and he has scored 10 runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his fifth start of the season. He has a 2.61 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

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