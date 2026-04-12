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Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles

Pete Alonso

Baltimore Orioles • #25 1B

Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Giants On April 12

Pete Alonso and his Baltimore Orioles will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Alonso has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Alonso is hitting for a .167 BA, .262 OBP and .259 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .522 and he has scored four runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. Alonso has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Adrian Houser (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Alonso

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