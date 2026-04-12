Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Giants On April 12

Alonso is hitting for a .167 BA, .262 OBP and .259 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .522 and he has scored four runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. Alonso has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Adrian Houser (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.