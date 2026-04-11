Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Giants On April 11

Alonso is hitting for a .176 BA, .263 OBP and .275 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .538 and he has scored four runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Giants.

The Giants will send Logan Webb (1-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.

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