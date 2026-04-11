Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Giants On April 11
Pete Alonso and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the San Francisco Giants at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, April 11 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Alonso has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Alonso is hitting for a .176 BA, .263 OBP and .275 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .538 and he has scored four runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Giants.
The Giants will send Logan Webb (1-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.