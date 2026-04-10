Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On Giants On April 10
Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, April 10 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Alonso has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Alonso is hitting for a .188 BA, .264 OBP and .292 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .556 and he has scored four runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the White Sox.
Landen Roupp (1-1) starts for the Giants, his third of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.