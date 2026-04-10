Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On Giants On April 10

Alonso is hitting for a .188 BA, .264 OBP and .292 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .556 and he has scored four runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the White Sox.

Landen Roupp (1-1) starts for the Giants, his third of the season.

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