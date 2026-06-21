Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Dodgers On June 21

Alonso is hitting for a .245 BA, .330 OBP and .463 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 46 runs. In 336 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 49 runs (14th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Emmet Sheehan gets the start for the Dodgers, his 14th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 64 1/3 innings pitched.

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