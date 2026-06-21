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Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles

Pete Alonso

Baltimore Orioles • #25 1B

Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Dodgers On June 21

Pete Alonso and his Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, June 21 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Alonso has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Alonso is hitting for a .245 BA, .330 OBP and .463 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 46 runs. In 336 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 49 runs (14th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Emmet Sheehan gets the start for the Dodgers, his 14th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 64 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Alonso

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