Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On Dodgers On June 20

Alonso is hitting for a .247 BA, .331 OBP and .467 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 46 runs. In 332 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 49 runs (13th in MLB). In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto makes the start for the Dodgers, his 14th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 2.52 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.

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