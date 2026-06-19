Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Dodgers On June 19

Alonso is hitting for a .247 BA, .332 OBP and .460 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 45 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 48 runs (14th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Roki Sasaki makes the start for the Dodgers, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.

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