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Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles

Pete Alonso

Baltimore Orioles • #25 1B

Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Dodgers On June 19

Pete Alonso and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, June 19 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Alonso has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Alonso is hitting for a .247 BA, .332 OBP and .460 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 45 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 48 runs (14th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Roki Sasaki makes the start for the Dodgers, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Alonso

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