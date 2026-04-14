Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Diamondbacks On April 14

Alonso is hitting for a .213 BA, .314 OBP and .377 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored seven runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Alonso has recorded one steal on one attempt. He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2 for 3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.

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