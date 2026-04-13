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Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles

Pete Alonso

Baltimore Orioles • #25 1B

Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Diamondbacks On April 13

Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, April 13 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Alonso has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Alonso is hitting for a .190 BA, .288 OBP and .293 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .581 and he has scored five runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Alonso has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Ryne Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.20 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Alonso

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