Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Cubs On July 9

Alonso is hitting for a .250 BA, .341 OBP and .468 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 55 runs. In 402 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 62 runs (10th in MLB). In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Cubs.

David Peterson (4-7 with a 6.75 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season.

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