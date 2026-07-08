Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Cubs On July 8

Alonso is hitting for a .251 BA, .343 OBP and .464 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 54 runs. In 397 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 60 runs (12th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Colin Rea (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.74 ERA in 89 1/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.

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