Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Cubs On July 7

Alonso is hitting for a .251 BA, .344 OBP and .466 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 54 runs. In 393 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 60 runs (9th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Matthew Boyd (3-1 with a 5.08 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season.

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