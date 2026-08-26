Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Cardinals On Aug. 26

Alonso is hitting for a .276 BA, .364 OBP and .512 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .876, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 81 runs. In 571 plate appearances, he has hit 31 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 89 runs (6th in MLB). He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4 for 4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs) in his previous game against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy (5-9 with a 3.54 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 26th of the season.

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