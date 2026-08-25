Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On Cardinals On Aug. 25

Alonso is hitting for a .270 BA, .360 OBP and .500 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .860, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 79 runs. In 567 plate appearances, he has hit 30 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 85 runs (6th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Matthew Liberatore (5-11 with a 5.04 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 26th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.