Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Braves On July 26

Alonso is hitting for a .247 BA, .344 OBP and .458 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 64 runs. In 457 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 66 runs (10th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Reynaldo Lopez gets the start for the Braves, his 11th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.95 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.

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