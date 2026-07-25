Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On Braves On July 25

Alonso is hitting for a .249 BA, .347 OBP and .463 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 63 runs. In 453 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 66 runs (10th in MLB). In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) against the Braves.

Bryce Elder (6-6 with a 4.06 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.