Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Braves On July 24

Alonso is hitting for a .247 BA, .346 OBP and .461 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 63 runs. In 448 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 66 runs (10th in MLB). In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 5 with a double against the Red Sox.

Grant Holmes (6-4) takes the mound for the Braves in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.70 ERA in 92 1/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.

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