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Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles

Pete Alonso

Baltimore Orioles • #25 1B

Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 30

Pete Alonso and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Alonso has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Alonso is hitting for a .232 BA, .313 OBP and .436 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored 32 runs. In 249 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Trey Yesavage makes the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.25 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Alonso

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