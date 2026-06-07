Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On Blue Jays On June 7

Alonso is hitting for a .246 BA, .325 OBP and .452 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 38 runs. In 280 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 40 runs (18th in MLB). He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Kevin Gausman (4-4 with a 3.48 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 14th of the season.

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