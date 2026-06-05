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Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles

Pete Alonso

Baltimore Orioles • #25 1B

Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Blue Jays On June 5

Pete Alonso and his Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Friday, June 5 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Alonso has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Alonso is hitting for a .246 BA, .325 OBP and .446 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .771 and he has scored 36 runs. In 271 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Red Sox.

The Blue Jays will send Trey Yesavage (2-2) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.19 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Alonso

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