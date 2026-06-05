Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Blue Jays On June 5

Alonso is hitting for a .246 BA, .325 OBP and .446 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .771 and he has scored 36 runs. In 271 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Red Sox.

The Blue Jays will send Trey Yesavage (2-2) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.19 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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