Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Athletics On May 8

Alonso is hitting for a .225 BA, .329 OBP and .444 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 26 runs. In 164 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Marlins.

Jacob Lopez (2-2 with a 6.60 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season.

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