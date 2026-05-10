Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Athletics On May 10

Alonso is hitting for a .220 BA, .320 OBP and .447 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 27 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

Luis Severino makes the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 43 1/3 innings pitched.

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