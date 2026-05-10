Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Athletics On May 10
Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Athletics at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, May 10 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Alonso has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Alonso is hitting for a .220 BA, .320 OBP and .447 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 27 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Athletics.
Luis Severino makes the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 43 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.