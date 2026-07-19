Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Astros On July 19

Alonso is hitting for a .248 BA, .346 OBP and .466 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 60 runs. In 428 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 66 runs (7th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Hunter Brown makes the start for the Astros, his eighth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.57 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.

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