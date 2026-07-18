Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Astros On July 18

Alonso is hitting for a .250 BA, .345 OBP and .470 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 59 runs. In 423 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 66 runs (7th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Astros.

The Astros will send Spencer Arrighetti (7-5) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.50 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

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