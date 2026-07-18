FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles

Pete Alonso

Baltimore Orioles • #25 1B

Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Astros On July 18

Pete Alonso and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Saturday, July 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Alonso has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Alonso is hitting for a .250 BA, .345 OBP and .470 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 59 runs. In 423 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 66 runs (7th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Astros.

The Astros will send Spencer Arrighetti (7-5) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.50 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Alonso

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Baltimore OriolesRecent Baltimore Orioles Player News

View All Baltimore Orioles Player News