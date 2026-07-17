Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On Astros On July 17

Alonso is hitting for a .252 BA, .346 OBP and .474 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .820 and he has scored 59 runs. In 419 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 65 runs (9th in MLB). In his most recent action (on July 12 against the Royals) he went 1 for 5 with an RBI.

Peter Lambert makes the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

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