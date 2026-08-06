Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Angels On Aug. 6

Alonso is hitting for a .248 BA, .342 OBP and .459 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 68 runs. In 494 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 71 runs (11th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Ryan Johnson (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 10th start of the season. He has a 7.63 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

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